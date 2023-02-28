SC agrees to hear Punjab govt plea challenging Guv's refusal to convene Budget Session

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear today's Punjab government plea challenging refusal of the governor to grant permission to the government to summon the budget session.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Punjab Government, mentioned the plea seeking an urgent hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

The Punjab Government has approached the Supreme Court seeking to call the budget session scheduled in the State legislature. The petition has been filed through advocate Shadan Farasat.

Punjab Governor has refused to call the budget session of the Punjab legislature, which is scheduled to be held on March 3.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor