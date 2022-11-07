SC allows Hemant Soren's appeal against HC order

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's appeal, setting aside the Jharkhand High Court's order which had accepted the maintainability of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in connection with shell companies allegedly related to state Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his associates.

On June 3, Jharkhand High Court held two PILs against Soren and rejected the arguments made by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi (questioning the maintainability of the two PILs filed against CM and his associates) in its 79-page order.

( With inputs from ANI )

