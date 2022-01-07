SC allows NEET-PG Counselling for 2021-2022 based on existing EWS/OBC reservation

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed NEET-PG Counselling for 2021-2022 based on existing EWS/OBC reservation. Supreme Court allowed 27% reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC) and 10% for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category in the All-India Quota (AIQ) seats for admission in the NEET for all medical seats as existing criteria this year. A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna passed the order and said that detailed reasons for the interim order would follow and the counselling for the NEET-PG for the academic year 2021-22 would proceed as per the criteria already notified.

The bench said that validity of criteria of Rs 8 lakh for determination of EWS for future years would be subject to final adjudication of the batch of petitions and listed the pleas for final hearing on March 5.