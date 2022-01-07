SC allows NEET-PG Counselling for 2021-2022 based on existing EWS/OBC reservation
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 7, 2022 11:50 AM2022-01-07T11:50:45+5:302022-01-07T11:52:32+5:30
The Supreme Court on Friday allowed NEET-PG Counselling for 2021-2022 based on existing EWS/OBC reservation. Supreme Court allowed 27% ...
The Supreme Court on Friday allowed NEET-PG Counselling for 2021-2022 based on existing EWS/OBC reservation. Supreme Court allowed 27% reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC) and 10% for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category in the All-India Quota (AIQ) seats for admission in the NEET for all medical seats as existing criteria this year. A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna passed the order and said that detailed reasons for the interim order would follow and the counselling for the NEET-PG for the academic year 2021-22 would proceed as per the criteria already notified.
The bench said that validity of criteria of Rs 8 lakh for determination of EWS for future years would be subject to final adjudication of the batch of petitions and listed the pleas for final hearing on March 5.
Open in app
Supreme Court allows NEET-PG Counselling for 2021-2022 based on existing EWS/OBC reservation— ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2022