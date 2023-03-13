SC asks CBI not to take over Telangana MLA Poaching Case till it disposes of state police's appeal

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the CBI not to take over the probe into Telangana MLA poaching case till it disposes of appeal by state police against High Court's order.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna listed the matter for further hearing in July.

Meanwhile, Telangana Police informed the Supreme Court that they have not handed over papers and documents relating to the investigation to CBI.

Telangana Police has approached the Supreme Court against the state High Court order. Telangana High Court has ordered to transfer MLA poaching case to CBI.

Following a complaint by TRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy on Wednesday, an FIR was registered at the Moinabad Police Station under Sections 120-B, 171-B r/w 171-E 506 r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 8 of Prevention of Corruption Act-1988.

In the FIR, Pilot Reddy alleged that Ramachandra Bharati who came to Hyderabad from Delhi, and Nanda Kumar of Hyderabad, both belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party, had met him and offered him Rs 100 crore to join the BJP.

According to the FIR, MLA Rohith Reddy also alleged that they were threatened that criminal cases will be foisted against him and raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if they did not join the BJP.

The BJP has moved to the Telangana High Court seeking a CBI probe into the allegations.

( With inputs from ANI )

