SC asks ECI to look into plea seeking directions against duplicate entries in electoral rolls

New Delhi, Nov 10 The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to look into a plea raising grievance of duplicate entries in electoral rolls.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud said that it will be appropriate if a copy of petition be served upon the counsel representing the ECI.

The bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, deferred issuing notice to the Election Commission and State Chief Electoral Officers.

Senior advocate Meenakshi Arora, appearing for Samvidhan Bachao Trust - the petitioner organisation, contended that the electoral rolls were updated only in relation to individuals who have died or changed their place of residence.

Arora highlighted that no steps were taken to address duplication of names in electoral rolls and the same exercise should have been completed between July and August of this year.

She specifically referred to the format issued in Uttar Pradesh in relation to updation of electoral rolls where no provision was made to deal with duplicate entries.

The Supreme Court said that it will hear the matter on November 27.

