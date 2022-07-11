SC awards 4-month jail sentence and imposes Rs 2,000 fine in contempt case against Vijay Mallya

Supreme Court on Monday awarded 4-month jail sentence and imposed Rs 2,000 fine on fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya who was found guilty of contempt of court in 2017 for withholding information from the court.

Supreme Court also asked Mallya to deposit back USD 40 million with interest within four weeks and if he fails to do so it would lead to attachment of properties.

In 2017, Supreme Court had held Mallya guilty of contempt of court for withholding information from the court about transferring USD 40 million to his children in violation of the court's order.

A bench of Justices UU Lalit, Ravindra S Bhat and PS Narasimha pronounced the order today. The bench had reserved the order on March 10 in the case.

The apex court, during the hearing, had noted that Mallya behaves like "a free person" in the United Kingdom and no information was forthcoming about the proceedings concerning Mallya there.

