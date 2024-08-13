SC Collegium recommends appointment of 9 permanent judges in Allahabad HC

New Delhi, August 13 The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Tuesday recommended the appointment of nine additional judges of the Allahabad High Court as permanent judges.

In May this year, the Collegium of the Allahabad HC unanimously forwarded its recommendation naming Justices Syed Qamar Hasan Rizvi, Manish Kumar Nigam, Anish Kumar Gupta, Nand Prabha Shukla, Kshitij Shailendra, Vinod Diwakar, Prashant Kumar, Manjive Shukla, and Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal.

The SC Collegium said that it has consulted other judges of the apex court who are conversant with the affairs of the Allahabad High Court in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure.

"A committee of two judges of the Supreme Court constituted by the Chief Justice of India in terms of the Resolution dated October 26, 2017, of the Supreme Court Collegium has assessed the judgments of the above-named additional judges," it said.

The SC Collegium said that it has scrutinised the materials placed on record, including the opinions of the consultee-colleagues and the reports of the Judgment Assessment Committee, to assess the merit and suitability of these additional judges for appointment as permanent judges in the Allahabad High Court.

Bearing in mind all aspects, the SC Collegium found these additional judges “fit and suitable” and resolved that they be appointed as permanent judges in the Allahabad High Court against the existing vacancies.

“The Chief Minister and the Governor of Uttar Pradesh have concurred with the recommendation,” said a statement uploaded on the website of the Supreme Court.

