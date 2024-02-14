SC comes down heavily on AAP for encroaching land allotted to Delhi HC

New Delhi, Feb 14 The Supreme Court has come down heavily on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for encroaching on a portion of a plot at Rouse Avenue which has been allotted to the Delhi High Court.

A Bench presided over by CJI DY Chandrachud asked the Chief Secretary of the Delhi government, the Secretary in-charge of the Public Works Department and the Finance Secretary to convene a meeting with the Registrar General of the High Court to settle all outstanding issues without waiting for further directions from the apex court.

The Bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, was hearing the issue arising out of the projects of the Delhi High Court pertaining to the infrastructural requirements of the district judiciary.

Noting that issues have not been resolved despite previous orders, the apex court asked for a specific timeline for removal of the encroachment before the next date of listing.

Further, it said that alternative premises shall be made available to the High Court to meet the temporary requirements of the district judiciary and noted that the MTNL building which was proposed to be allotted to the High Court is inadequate.

The matter will be heard next on February 19.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor