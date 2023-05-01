SC declines stay on anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Tughlaqabad

New Delhi, May 1 The Supreme Court on Monday declined to stay the demolition drive against encroachments in south Delhi's Tughlaqabad area.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Justice M.M. Sundresh issued notices to the Centre, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and the Delhi Development Authority on the petition filed by some residents affected by the demolition drive to remove encroachments.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, representing the residents, stressed that this is a human problem and an order has been passed to clear the areas around the Tughlaqabad Fort. He said an alternative rehabilitation has been offered for the residents by the Delhi government.

The top court said it will take up the case as the first item on Tuesday. Gonsalves said nearly 1,000 houses have already gone now and more will go, and urged the court to restore the status quo.

The top court declined to grant any stay in connection with the demolition drive and issued notice to the central government and others.

