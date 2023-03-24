SC declines to entertain plea challenging renaming of Maharashtra's Aurangabad

March 24, 2023

New Delhi [India], March 24 : The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea challenging the decision ...

New Delhi [India], March 24 : The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea challenging the decision to rename Aurangabad in Maharashtra to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala declined the plea saying the Bombay High Court is seized of the matter.

It asked the petitioner Mohammed Mushtaq Ahmed to appear before the High Court where the matter is pending.

The bench noted that the hearing is scheduled for hearing before the High Court on March 27 and said that the matter should be decided there first.

Ahmed had challenged the approval granted by the State and the Central governments to a proposal to change the name of Aurangabad city in Maharashtra.

In a letter dated March 4, 2020, the Aurangabad divisional commissioner proposed that the city's name be changed to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

