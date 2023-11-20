SC directs Senthil Balaji to submit medical reports, adjourns bail hearing till Nov 28

New Delhi, Nov 20 ( IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing into a special leave petition filed by jailed Tamil Nadu minister V. Senthil Balaji seeking bail on medical grounds.

A bench comprising Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma was hearing the DMK leader's plea against Madras High Court's order in which he was refused bail on medical grounds.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Balaji, referred to the minister's medical reports and argued that he is likely to have a brain stroke if not treated.

The bench directed Rohatgi to submit Balaji's latest medical reports and adjourned hearing till November 28.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which arrested Balaji on June 14, contended in the High Court on October 19 that the retention of the accused as a minister in the state cabinet without any portfolio clearly indicates that he is highly influential.

The High Court accepted the ED's contention that being an influential person he could tamper with evidence and influence witnesses if released from custody.

The special leave petition filed before the top court said that during the custody period, Balaji underwent a major by-pass surgery in June at Chennai’s Cauvery Hospital and is still under medication.

"Despite the medications that are being taken under the care of Puzhal Prison Hospital, his recovery is very slow and still suffering from chest discomfort, pain and discomfort on the left leg (surgical side). He was advised by the doctors not to sit or stand for a long time. A numbness is occurring in the legs of the petitioner often, which requires further treatment," said the plea filed through advocate Misha Rastogi.

The petition said that the High Court erroneously dismissed the bail petition filed by Balaji under section 439 of the CrPC read with 45(1) of PML (Prevention of Money Laundering) Act.

Before his arrest by central sleuths, Balaji was in charge of Power and Excise Departments in the Tamil Nadu government.

The ED has charged that the minister and his accomplices had taken money from gullible job seekers and promised them jobs in the state transport department during his tenure as the Transport Minister from 2011 to 2016 in the then AIADMK government.

