SC dismisses Bajaj Auto's plea against Delhi govt's decision to issue 4,261 new permits only to e-autos

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea filed by Bajaj Auto challenging the Delhi government's decision to issue over 4,261 new permits only to e-autorickshaws.

A Bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao said the advertisement issued by the Delhi government inviting applications for electric-autorickshaws cannot be said to be arbitrary as it is in conformity with the FAME-II scheme and the Electric Vehicle policy 2020.

Citing how locals in Delhi are adversely affected by air pollution, the bench said even though CNG auto-rickshaws are BS-VI compliant, there is still some carbon emission.

Bajaj Auto approached the apex court stating that the Delhi government's move was arbitrary and discriminatory against those who manufacture CNG auto rickshaws.

Delhi government has opposed the plea of Bajaj Auto saying CNG auto rickshaws cannot be compared to e-autos and there is a proposal to switch to electric vehicles with a view to decarbonise the transport sector.

( With inputs from ANI )

