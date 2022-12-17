SC dismisses plea against Rahul Gandhi's win from Wayanad in 2019 LS Polls

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition challenging the election of former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala in 2019.

A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and Dipankar Datta dismissed the petition filed by Saritha S Nair, an accused in the solar scam case.

"Having heard counsel for the petitioner on merits, we see no reason to interfere with the impugned order. The special leave petition is, accordingly, dismissed," the top court said in its order passed on Friday.

In 2020, the apex court dismissed a similar petition filed by Nair against Gandhi's electoral win. At that time, the hearing was virtual and the court dismissed the plea as it couldn't get in touch with her lawyer despite trying repeatedly.

She again approached the top court for restoration of the petition stating that the default was due to technical difficulties in appearing through video conferencing and the court agreed to hear her plea.

Nair, whose nomination to contest from Wayanad seat was rejected, had approached the top court challenging the verdict of the Kerala High Court passed in October 2019.

Nair's nomination to contest in the Wayanad Lok Sabha election was discarded under Section 8 (3) of the People's Representation Act, according to which the nomination submitted by a candidate who received imprisonment of at least two years under a criminal case can be canceled.

She was convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for three years each along with fines of Rs10,000 and Rs 45 lakh each in two cheating cases.

( With inputs from ANI )

