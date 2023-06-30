SC disposes of Gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva's wife's plea, says it is infructuous now

New Delhi [India], June 30 : The Supreme Court on Friday disposed of the plea filed by the wife of gangster Sanjiv Maheshwari Jeeva, an aide of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who was shot dead on June 7 in a Lucknow court, seeking relief for her husband observing it has become infructuous now.

A bench of justices Abhay S Oka and KV Vishwanathan disposed of the plea filed by Payal Maheshwari challenging Allahabad High Court which declined to give any relief to the petitioner.

The court noted that the petition will not serve any purpose as the petitioner is seeking relief for her husband who is no more. The court also observed that the petition has become infructuous.

The court said that since the petitioner's husband is no more, no relief can be granted.

However, the petitioner's counsel insisted on hearing the plea and said that probe was not conducted properly on the incident and therefore the petition should be heard.

Earlier on June 9, the Supreme Court declined the urgent listing of the plea filed by the wife of gangster Sanjiv Maheshwari Jeeva, seeking no coercive action so that she could attend her deceased husband's post-funeral rites.

The gangster has been accused in several cases including the murder of former UP minister Brahma Dutt Dwivedi, who was shot dead outside a crowded courtroom in Lucknow on Wednesday.

In 2003, he was awarded a life sentence by the High Court for Dwivedi's murder in 1997 and was lodged in Lucknow jail.

He was being taken to the SC-ST court to attend a hearing in a 2015 attempt to murder case when a man dressed as a lawyer fired at him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor