SC disposes of plea pertaining to custody issue of minor sons of Atiq Ahmad after CWC orders for their release

New Delhi, Oct 11 The Supreme Court has disposed of a plea relating to the issue of custody of two minor sons of slain gangster Atiq Ahmad.

A bench of Justices S. Ravindra Bhat and Aravind Kumar recentlytook note of the fact that the duo were released on Monday from child protection home after a period of seven months and have been handed over to their paternal aunt Parveen.

Earlier on October 3, the top court had directed the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in UP's Prayagraj to afresh decide the custody issue within a period of one week taking into consideration the report prepared by the court-appointed expert.

The sealed cover report prepared by Jt. Director of the National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development K.C. George -- who was appointed as a support person by the Supreme Court to ascertain the wishes of the children -- broadly stated that the minors do not wish to reside in a childcare institution.

Notably, the elder son Ahjam turned 18 on October 5 itself and qualified as an adult.

As per Prayagraj Police, Ahjam and Aaban were found in an abandoned condition near their house and were admitted in a child care institution in March this year in absence of any responsible family member.

Shahin Ahmad, sister of slain gangster, moved the Supreme Court challenging a decision of the Allahabad High Court order passed in May this year which had dismissed her plea seeking custody of the minors.

The high court had said that the duo's mother is alive and no material on record was placed to establish that the petitioner was their guardian.

