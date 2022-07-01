SC gives relief to Nupur Sharma; permits to withdraw her plea or avail alternate remedies

Supreme Court in its order permitted Nupur Sharma to withdraw her plea, seeking transfer to Delhi of all the FIRs registered against her across the country for the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, with liberty to avail the alternate remedies available under the law.

Tensions were high in the country after former BJP leader Nupur Sharma made controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammed. There was violence in some places. The Supreme Court has slammed Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammed. The apex court said that your statement had spoiled the atmosphere in the country and it was too late for you to apologize. During the hearing, the Supreme Court also slammed the Delhi Police.