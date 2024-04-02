SC grants bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh in Delhi excise policy case

New Delhi, April 2 The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

A three-judge bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta and P.B. Varale presided over the case.

After hearing the matter at length, the apex court said: “Leave granted. Sanjay Singh is released on bail during pendency of proceedings.”

The bench noted that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has no objection with Singh being released on bail.

However, the bench said that he shall be released on terms and conditions to be fixed by the trial court. "Concession shall not be cited as precedent. Sanjay Singh is entitled to continue with political activities," the top court bench said.

It noted: “... we must record that concession made on behalf of ED has been made before commencement of arguments. We clarify we have not made any comments on merits.”

Earlier, the top court had issued notice to the ED and directed tagging of the bail plea along with another petition filed by Sanjay Singh challenging his arrest and subsequent remand in the money laundering case.

On Tuesday, the bench dismissed as “infructuous” the aforementioned petition filed by Singh against ED arrest and remand.

Sanjay Singh had moved the Delhi High Court seeking bail on January 4 after Special Judge M.K. Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court on December 22, 2023 dismissed his plea.

Pursuant to the liberty granted by the Supreme Court in the pending matter, the AAP leader had moved a regular bail application before the jurisdictional trial court.

