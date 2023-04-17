SC grants bail to TMC leader Saket Gokhale in crowdfunding case

New Delhi [India], April 17 : The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to TMC leader Saket Gokhale in a case related to alleged irregularities in crowdfunding money.

A bench of justices BR Gavai and Vikram Nath allowed Gokhale's application observing that a chargesheet has been filed in the matter.

Gokhale's counsel apprised the court that Gokhale had been in jail for 108 days. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the respondent, opposed Gokhale's plea.

Gokhale challenged Gujarat High Court's order refusing to release him on bail in a case related to alleged irregularities in crowdfunding money. Gujarat High Court on January 23 dismissed the plea filed by Gokhale.

The TMC Spokesperson has been lodged in jail after he has arrested by the Cyber Crime Branch of Ahmedabad Police from Delhi on December 30 last year in connection with the alleged misappropriation of crowdfunded funds in Gujarat.

He has been booked under various sections dealing with cheating, forgery and criminal breach of trust.

Earlier, Gokhale was arrested by the Gujarat Police on December 6 for allegedly spreading fake news related to the money spent on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Morbi in Gujarat after the suspension bridge collapse tragedy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor