SC grants interim bail to Abbas Ansari to attend father Mukhtar’s ‘fatiha’ ritual (LD)

New Delhi, April 9 The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Abbas Ansari – who is currently detained in Kasganj district jail – to attend the 'fatiha' ritual of his deceased father Mukhtar Ansari.

A Bench presided over by Justice Surya Kant took note of the fact that the petitioner could not attend the funeral of his father since he was under judicial custody.

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari – accused of the killing of Awadhesh Rai, brother of Ajay Rai – died of cardiac arrest on March 28.

Imposing a slew of conditions, the Bench, also comprising Justice KV Viswanathan, said that Uttar Pradesh Police will bring Abbas Ansari from Kasganj jail to his native place in Ghazipur under adequate security for observing the ‘fatiha’ ritual on April 10.

“Keeping in view the distance between the two places, we direct that police and jail authorities ensure that the petitioner could start his journey by today at the earliest but no later than 5 pm,” the apex court ordered.

It added that after the ritual scheduled on Wednesday gets over, Abbas Ansari may be temporarily shifted to a local jail at Ghazipur.

“Meanwhile, the Ghazipur district administration will verify that if there are other rituals to take place from April 11 onwards, the petitioner may be allowed to participate in such rituals while in police custody. If there are no rituals, still the petitioner will be allowed to meet his family members and relatives on April 11 and 12,” said the Supreme Court.

To prevent occurrence of any untoward incident, the top court ordered police authorities to frisk all visitors and ensure that no weapons, etc. are carried by anyone, including an authorised weapon.

“The petitioner shall be brought back to Kasganj jail on April 13, 2023,” it said.

While on interim bail, Abbas Ansari will not interact with the print or electronic media.

During the hearing, Additional Advocate General (AAG) Garima Prashad, appearing for Uttar Pradesh government, argued that Abbas Ansari, who is involved in various heinous offences and is a history-sheeter facing prosecution under the UP Gangsters Act, should not be temporarily released as he could threaten witnesses and create law and order problems.

“There is no ceremony fixed for tomorrow or for the next 4-5 days. Had it been fixed, the state government would have not taken any objection,” submitted AAG Prashad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor