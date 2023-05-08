SC issues notice to Bihar govt on slain IAS officer G Krishnaiah's wife's plea challenging Anand Mohan's premature release

New Delhi [India], May 8 : The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to Bihar Government on slain IAS officer G Krishnaiah's wife Uma Krishnaiah's plea, challenging the premature release of Bihar politician Anand Mohan from prison.

Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for the petitioner, said that this is an unfortunate matter.

A bench of justices Surya Kant and JK Maheshwari issued notice to respondents including the Bihar government and Centre and also called the entire record related to matters from the concerned authorities. The court sought replies from the Bihar Government, Centre, Anand Mohan and others.

The court also allowed the intervening application filed by retired IAS officer KJ Alphons and permitted him to provide assistance to the court in the matter.

Uma Krishnaiah, in the plea, said that the State of Bihar has specially brought about an amendment to the Bihar Prison Manual 2012 with retrospective effect vide Amendment dated April 10 2023, in order to ensure that the convict, Anand Mohan be granted the benefit of remission.

She said that amendment dated April 10, 2023, is against the Notification dated December 12, 2002, as well as against the public policy and has resulted in the demoralisation of the Civil Servants in the State, therefore, it suffers from the vice of malafide and is mfestly arbitrarily and is contrary to the idea of a welfare state.

The plea was filed through advocate Tanya Shree.

Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh a convict in the then District Magistrate G Krishnaiah case, walked free from Saharsa jail before the break of dawn on Thursday, April 27.

He was serving a life sentence in the 1994 murder of then Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah. After the Bihar Government amended the rules of the Jail manual, an official notification stated that 27 prisoners who have served 14 years or 20 years in jail have been ordered to be released.

The gangster-turned-politician was earlier on parole of 15 days to attend the engagement ceremony of his MLA son Chetan Anand. He returned to Saharsa jail on April 26 following the end of his parole period.

Anand Mohan was convicted in the murder case of Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah on December 5, 1994, in Muzaffarpur. Krishnaiah was killed by a mob allegedly provoked by Anand Mohan Singh. He was dragged out of his official car and lynched.

Anand Mohan was sentenced to death by a trial court in 2007. A year later, the sentence was commuted to life imprisonment by the Patna High Court. Mohan then challenged the verdict in Supreme Court but no relief has been granted yet and he has remained in Saharsa jail since 2007.

