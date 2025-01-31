SC issues notice to Centre, BCI on plea for bar council in J&K

Jammu, Jan 31 The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre, Bar Council of India (BCI) and others on a plea seeking the establishment of a bar council in Jammu and Kashmir.

A bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta took note of the submissions made by Advocate Javid Shah, who appeared for the Kashmir Advocates Association, and issued a notice to the Centre, the BCI and the Registrar General of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

A state bar council is a statutory body that regulates the enrolment of law graduates as lawyers and the practice of law in a state. Currently, there is no bar council in J&K and lawyers take membership in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association.

The senior lawyer, assisted by advocate Adil Muneer Andrabi, stressed the need for a bar council in Jammu and Kashmir and sought an interim relief underlining the necessity of government-issued welfare stamps used on pleadings, typically published at the request of a bar council.

He pointed out that in the absence of a bar council, the high court was performing the relevant functions.

He further argued that he is pressing for an interim relief. “Your lordships are aware of the welfare tickets. The welfare tickets are to be published by the government at the request of the bar council. The functions of the bar council are right now being performed by the high court. So, small indulgence. The Registrar may ask the government to print it…”

However, before he could complete it, Justice Nath interjected and stated that the Court couldn’t grant an interim order. “Whatever system is there so far will continue…Is the High Court a party? Let the notice go and let them come,” the court said.

The bench posted the case for the next hearing after four weeks.

