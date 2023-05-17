SC judge Justice Sanjay Karol recuses from hearing Bihar govt's plea on caste-based survey

New Delhi [India], May 17 : Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Karol on Wednesday recused from hearing the Bihar Government plea challenging the Patna High Court order putting an interim stay on the caste-based census in the state.

The matter was listed for justices BR Gavai and Sanjay Karol for hearing.

Bihar Government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Patna High Court order putting an interim stay on the caste-based census in the state.

Bihar Government in his plea filed through advocate Manish Singh has challenged the Patna High Court order dated May 4.

According to the lawyer, the Bihar Government will mention the plea tomorrow before the top court for seeking an urgent hearing.

On May 4 The Patna High Court put an interim stay on the enumeration of castes and economic survey in Bihar.

On May 3 the Patna HC completed the hearing and reserved its judgement on a petition challenging and seeking an interim stay on the enumeration of castes and economic survey in Bihar.

The Bihar government launched the caste survey exercise on January 7.

Earlier on April 28 the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea challenging the Bihar Government's decision for conducting a caste-based survey and census in the state and asked the petitioner to go to the Patna High Court and moved an application for an early hearing on interim relief.

The top court had also directed the Patna High Court to decide the matter expeditiously. Youth for Equality had then moved the plea in SC and challenged caste-based survey and census in Bihar.

