SC notice to Centre on plea seeking effective implementation of Section 4 of RTI Act

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre on a plea seeking effective implementation of a provision of the Right to Information Act which mandates public authorities for suo motu disclosure of vital information about their functioning.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh sought response from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, and others on the plea filed by Kishan Chand Jain seeking effective implementation of the mandate of Section 4 of the Right to Information Act, 2005 dealing with the obligations of public authorities.

The plea sought effective implementation of the mandate of Section 4 of the RTI Act dealing with the obligations of public authorities, which the petitioner claimed to be the soul of the Act without which the statute would be reduced to an "ornamental legislation".

Section 4(1)(b) of the RTI Act lays down the information which should be disclosed by Public Authorities on a suo motu or proactive basis, Section 4(2) and Section 4(3) prescribe the method of dissemination of this information.

( With inputs from ANI )

