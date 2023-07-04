SC overruling LG's order shows he was working unconstitutionally: Bhardwaj

New Delhi, July 4 Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday said it was "very unfortunate" that they had to approach the Supreme Court time and again with regards to the appointment of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) chairperson. The Centre and Lieutenant Governor V. K. Saxena wanted to control the DERC in order to discontinue the provision of 200 units of free electricity to the economically disadvantaged population.

"With the order of Supreme Court, it was proven that the L-G was working unconstitutionally and illegally. This is why the apex Court overruled his decision. The L-G should reconsider their actions with a sense of moral responsibility," said Bhardwaj.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Delhi Lieutenant General to not administer oath of office to the newly appointed DERC (Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission) Chairman Justice (retired) Umesh Kumar.

A bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justice P.S. Narasimha directed that administering of oath to the former judge of Allahabad High Court will stand deferred till July 11.

The top court was hearing the petition moved by the AAP-led Delhi government's plea claiming that appointment of the DERC chairman was 'illegal and unconstitutional'.

It claimed that appointment was made by "overlooking" the aid and advise of the elected government.

--IANS

atk/shb

