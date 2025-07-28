SC pulls up Jharkhand over delay in teacher appointments, summons top officials

New Delhi, July 28 The Supreme Court on Monday expressed displeasure over the delay in completing the recruitment process for 26,001 Assistant Acharya (Teacher) posts in Jharkhand.

The apex court issued a stern warning to the state government and its recruitment body that if the results of all classes and categories are not declared by August 14, the Chief Secretary of Jharkhand, the JSSC Secretary, the Education Secretary, and the Deputy Education Secretary will have to appear before it in person on August 18.

This is not the first time the apex court has intervened. In an earlier hearing, the Supreme Court had categorically ordered the state government to complete the recruitment process within one month and file a compliance report.

The court had also warned that contempt proceedings would be initiated against the officers if the order was not implemented.

During Monday’s hearing, Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan and Advocate Amritansh Vats, appearing for the petitioners, highlighted glaring lapses.

They said, for Mathematics and Science (Classes 6-8), only 1,661 results have been published out of 5,008 advertised posts, despite 2,734 candidates being called for document verification.

Several candidates who scored above the qualifying marks were excluded from document verification without explanation.

The Social Science results for Classes 6-8 are still pending, and the results for Assistant Acharya posts for Classes 1-5 have also not been declared.

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) initiated the recruitment drive for 26,001 Assistant Acharya posts in 2023. Examinations were conducted in different phases throughout 2023 and early 2024.

Despite this, there has been no clarity on when the full results will be out, leading to growing frustration among thousands of aspirants.

What has further angered the court is that during a hearing in the Jharkhand High Court last month, JSSC officials reportedly stated that the complete results would only be out by September 2025 -- a timeline that the Supreme Court appears to find totally unacceptable.

