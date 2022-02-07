SC refuses to interfere with Delhi HC order on Swami Chakrapani's plea

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with Delhi High Court's order rejecting a plea to direct the Election Commission of India to allow the office bearers of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, including its president Swami Chakrapani, to contest Assembly elections in several states under the party's flag.

A bench headed by Justice Indira Banerjee said that there is no ground to interfere with Delhi High Court's order dismissing Swami Chakrapani's plea.

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Swami Chakrapani, urged the Court to allow his plea challenging the High Court's order.

The top court noted that there is a fight within the party and rivals are also claiming to be the president of Mahasabha.

Senior Advocate Singh apprised the Court that rivals are not getting an interim relief in their favour despite filing suits after suits. He also blamed rivals for fighting so that the party cannot field candidates from one of the oldest parties of the country.

Justice Banerjee suggested resolving the issue in the civil court.

According to the petition filed in the Delhi High Court, Chakrapani was recognized as the president of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha political party, but it claimed that the Election Commission later withdrew the recognition merely a few days later.

The plea had sought directions to the Election Commission to recognize the list of office bearers under the Presidentship of Swami Chakrapani and allow the petitioner and the office bearers of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha to participate in the Assembly Elections in several states.

It had said that the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha is a registered political party certified by the Election Commission of India as is one of the oldest political parties of India. It claimed that Chakrapani was first elected as the national president for the party in 2006.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor