SC reserves order on bail plea of Bhima Koregaon accused Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira

The Supreme Court on Friday reserved an order on the bail pleas of Bhima Koregaon case accused Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, lodged in jail since August 2018.

A division bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia reserved the order after both parties concluded the arguments.

Gonsalves and Ferreira had approached the Supreme Court against an order by which the Bombay High Court denied them default bail, even as the same benefit was granted to another co-accused, Sudha Bharadwaj.

In 2018 FIR was lodged in Pune in relation to certain offences in the Bhima Koregaon case.

( With inputs from ANI )

