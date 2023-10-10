SC seeks report from CAQM on steps taken to control pollution in Delhi and adjoining areas

New Delhi, Oct 10 The Supreme Court on Tuesday called for a report from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on steps being taken to combat air pollution in the national capital and adjoining areas.

A bench of Justices S.K. Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia took note of the submission made by senior advocate Aparajita Singh highlighting the air pollution in Delhi during the winter season and issue of crop residue burning.

Singh assists the top court as amicus curiae (friend of the court) in a public interest litigation (PIL) relating to control of pollution.

Every year, Delhi and the entire NCR have to bear the brunt of air pollution from October to December mainly due to crop residue burnings.

The CAQM was set up in 2020 for air quality management in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas for better co-ordination, research, identification and resolution of problems surrounding the air quality index.

The top court posted the matter for further consideration on October 31 and directed filing of the report by the CAQM in the meantime.

