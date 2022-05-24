SC sets aside HC bail to accused in kidnap and murder case

New Delhi, May 24 The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside bail granted to an accused in kidnapping and murder of a 13-year-old, whose body was found in a drain in east Delhi uin November 2014, by the Delhi High Court.

A vacation bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Bela M. Trivedi noted that the high court did not take into consideration that the trial is ongoing and there are crucial witnesses, who have not been examined in the case so far as it allowed the appeal filed by the victim's parents against the high court order, which granted bail to the accused Pratap Singh Sisodia, on March 2.

The bench observed that 11 prosecution witnesses have been examined so far in the case.

Counsel for parents submitted that the high court failed to appreciate the gravity of the offence, where a young boy was murdered.

During the hearing, the bench noted that the victim's parents apprehend that the witnesses in the matter may be influenced. It directed the accused to surrender immediately and also directed the trial court to conduct the proceedings expeditiously, and preferably on a day-to-day basis.

The parent's plea contended that the accused, along with co-accused, were captured on the CCTV footage on their scooty and as per the post-mortem report, the child was strangulated.

It was claimed that the accused hatched a conspiracy with his friend, who also wanted to make quick money to start a business of car accessories.

