SC to hear on Aug 16 plea alleging attacks on Christian institutions, priests

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned for August 16 the hearing of a plea alleging a rising number of attacks on Christian institutions and priests across the country.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said it will take up the matter for hearing on August 16 after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought an adjournment to place a preliminary affidavit to assist the Court.

The petition was filed by the Archbishop Of Bangalore Diocese Dr Peter Machado.

The plea sought directions to stop violence and mob attacks against the members of the Christian community in various states across the country also seeking the implementation of earlier apex court guidelines to curb hate crimes.

The petition has sought the setting up of Special Investigation Teams with officers from outside the States where the incidents set out to register FIRs, conduct criminal investigations and prosecute the criminal offenders in accordance with the law. It further sought direction that the SITs file closure reports in accordance with the law, where false counter FIRs have been filed by the assailants against the victims.

The petition has also sought implementation of the guidelines issued in the Tehseen Poonawala judgement in which nodal officers were to be appointed to take note of hate crimes and register FIRs across the nation.

The Supreme Court in 2018, had issued a slew of guidelines for the Centre and State governments to control and prevent the increasing number of hate crimes, including mob violence and lynching.

The guidelines included fast-tracked trials, victim compensation, deterrent punishment and disciplinary action against lax law-enforcing officials. The top court had said offences such as hate crimes, cow vigilantism and lynching incidents should be nipped in the bud.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor