SC to hear plea challenging Allahabad HC stay on Ramlila in school playground tomorrow

New Delhi, Sep 24 The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to urgently list a plea challenging an Allahabad High Court order restraining the use of a school playground in Uttar Pradesh’s Tundla for holding Ramlila celebrations.

A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh agreed to urgently list the matter for hearing on Thursday (September 25), after it was mentioned for urgent hearing.

The special leave petition (SLP) filed by the Ramlila Committee contended that the Allahabad High Court passed an ex parte order without giving it an opportunity to be heard.

In its interim order passed on Monday, a Bench of Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra of the Allahabad High Court, while hearing a PIL alleging misuse of a school playground by an unnamed person/ purported Ramlila Committee, had observed serious irregularities in the manner the event was being allowed inside a government school.

The Allahabad High Court noted submissions that the entire playground had been covered with cement interlocking tiles to permanently convert it into a venue for such events, thereby depriving school children of a space to play.

“Further, the main gate of the school itself has been converted into a 'Sita Ram Gate' and various swings, etc., have been put at the main gate of the school,” further noted the CJ Bhansali-led Bench.

The PIL also highlighted concerns about the disruption of academic activities.

“The teaching activities for a period of over eighteen days during which the Ramlila would be performed, would be badly affected inasmuch as a huge stage, etc., have been put up along with furniture for the purpose in the school premises,” the order noted.

The Uttar Pradesh government, as well as the Executive Officer of the Nagar Palika Parishad, had filed identical instructions claiming that the interlocking tiles were laid due to waterlogging in the ground. However, when the Allahabad High Court specifically asked whether any sports activities could still take place on the tiled surface, the response was an unequivocal “No.”

It further questioned the justification offered by officials that the event had been held for over a century.

“Permitting of holding 'Ramlila' is sought to be justified in the name that the same was being performed for over 100 years and that the same would be performed during the period 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., and that the educational activities at the school are not getting affected,” the CJ Bhansali-led Bench noted.

“From the instructions produced, it is not known as to who is organising the Ramlila, and who has granted permission for the holding of the Ramlila within the school premises… The attempt appears to be to convert the land of the school into a permanent place for holding activities of the nature, which are sought to be objected, which action cannot be permitted,” the order added.

Restraining the use of school premises for holding the Ramlila, the Allahabad High Court observed that permitting such activities by unknown persons/purported Ramlila Committee was “ex facie illegal”.

“The respondents (authorities) are restrained from permitting the use of school premises for holding the 'Ramlila',” ordered the CJ Bhansali-led Bench.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor