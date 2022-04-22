SC to hear plea seeking rehab of slum dwellers in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar

New Delhi, April 22 The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on Monday a plea in connection with the removal of 'jhuggis' in the Sarojini Nagar in the national capital.

The plea challenged the Delhi High Court order, which declined to pass directions to rehabilitate the slum dwellers, whose huts are being demolished.

The plea contended that the petitioners do not seek to hinder any of the development work/public projects undertaken by the government, and are only seeking rehabilitation/relocation as per the policies of the state.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing the petitioners, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, who agreed to list it on Monday.

Singh said this is regarding jhuggis of Sarojini Nagar. "The protection is only till Monday. Please grant status quo and list this," he added. The Chief Justice said: "We will list on Monday." Singh contended that demolition might happen on Monday and urged the top court to allow the status quo.

Three of the petitioners are minor school going children, and residents of the said slums. Two of them have to appear for Board exams commencing from April 26.

"The residents of the said jhuggis are extremely indigent persons such as dhobis, daily wage labourers, rag pickers, maids, street vendors etc. and they do not have any other source of residence. Petitioner No.1, 2 and 4 are minor school going children (attending school in Sarojini Nagar area itself) and residents of the said jhuggis, the Petitioner No. 1 and 4 are also appearing for their Board Exams starting April 26 (as notified by the CBSE)", said the plea, filed through advocates Nitin Saluja and Aman Panwar.

The plea said the forced eviction of jhuggi residents in question, will permanently disrupt and destroy the lives of jhuggi dwellers, as about 200 families, including children, elderly and women (including pregnant women) will be forcibly thrown on the streets, without any alternate accommodation.

The plea contended that the high court failed to appreciate its own judgment in the case of Sudama Singh v Delhi government, where the court had mandated prior rehabilitation while dealing with an un-notified slum.

The plea cited people have been residing in the slums for the past several decades, and they have proof of identity and residence.

The plea said: "This court is also the custodian of the Constitutional rights of the citizens of India and hence the jhuggi dwellers cannot be deprived of their right of access to justice. Especially in view of the fact that marginalised sections of the society neither have the resources nor the support to stand for their rights."

