SC to hear Subramanian Swamy's plea seeking to declare 'Ram Setu' as national heritage monument on March 9

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will hear on March 9 a plea of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy seeking direction to the Centre to declare 'Ram Setu' (Adam's Bridge) as a national heritage monument.

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli said it would hear the plea on March 9 after Swamy sought an early hearing of the case.

After Swamy submitted that the issue is pending for a long time and an urgent hearing is required, the bench listed the matter on March 9 for hearing.

The bench also enquired about the stand of the government of India on the issue. Swamy said the government has filed an affidavit on the issue.

In his plea, Swamy urged the apex court to pass order and direct "The Union of India along with National Monuments Authority (NMA) to declare Ram Setu as an Ancient Monument of National Importance."

He has also urged the top court to pass order and directed, "The Union of India to engage Geological Survey of India and Archeological Survey of India to conduct a detailed survey in respect to Ram Setu as an Ancient Monument of National Importance."

Swamy said that he has already won the first round of the litigation in which the Centre accepted the existence of 'Ram Setu' and added that the union minister concerned had called a meeting in 2017 to consider his demand to declare the Setu as a national heritage monument but subsequently nothing happened.

Ram Setu is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island, also known as Rameswaram Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka.

( With inputs from ANI )

