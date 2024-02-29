SC upholds closure of Sterlite Copper plant in TN's Thoothukudi

New Delhi, Feb 29 The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the plea filed by the Vedanta group against the closure of Sterlite Copper smelter plant in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi.

A Bench, headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud, refused to interfere with the 2020 decision of the Madras High Court upholding closure of the plant for environmental violations.

Noting the repeated nature of breaches coupled with severity of violations by the plant, the bench, also comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said that the health and welfare of the local people is of utmost concern.

The Tamil Nadu government had ordered the copper smelter plant to be shut down in 2018 following a violent protest that led to the death of several persons in police firing. At least 13 people were killed and many injured in the police firing on people protesting against the Sterlite copper plant on May 22, 2018.

The plant was made operational during the time of the Covid-19 pandemic to produce oxygen.

