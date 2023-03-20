Scattered light, moderate rain likely in J&K in next 24 hrs

Srinagar, March 20 Weather was inclement in J&K during the last 24 hours. The MeT office said on Monday that scattered light or moderate rain is likely during the next 24 hours.

"Scattered light to moderate rain is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours," an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 7.2, Pahalgam 2.6 and Gulmarg minus 0.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 1.1, Kargil minus 4.2 and Leh minus 1.5 degrees as the minimum temperature.

