Scattered light rain, snow in Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 3 Weather was generally dry in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Friday that weather would be generally dry in Jammu division with light rain and snow at scattered places in Kashmir division during the next 24 hours.

"Generally dry weather in Jammu division with light rain/snow at scattered places in the Valley is likely during next 24 hours," an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had minus 0.6, Pahalgam minus 1.5 and Gulmarg minus 7 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region. Kargil had minus 15.1 and Leh minus 11 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 7.2, Katra 7.8, Batote 4.2, Banihal 2 and Bhaderwah minus 1.8 as the minimum temperature.

