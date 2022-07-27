School boy commits suicide, fifth in a month in TN

Chennai, July 27 A 17-year-school boy was found dead at his home in Chennai on Tuesday night by his neighbours, said police.

According to the police, a suicide note supposedly written by the boy was found wherein he had said he was not able to study well despite him desiring so.

With this, the number of student suicides in Tamil Nadu has gone up to five this month.

After the post mortem examination, the police handed over the boy's body to his parents.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor