By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 11, 2024 10:47 AM2024-04-11T10:47:04+5:302024-04-11T11:04:25+5:30

Haryana Accident: 6 School Children Killed, Several Injured As Bus Overturns in Mahendragarh District

A tragic incident occurred in Haryana's Mahendragarh district when a private school bus from GL Public School overturned, resulting in the loss of six children's lives. The bus, carrying approximately 40 children, was en route to the school, despite it being declared a holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr.

The accident took place near Unhani village, leaving several others injured. It's a heart-wrenching event. 

Tags :Bus AccidentSchool Bus