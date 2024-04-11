Haryana Accident: 6 School Children Killed, Several Injured As Bus Overturns in Mahendragarh District
Published: April 11, 2024
A tragic incident occurred in Haryana's Mahendragarh district when a private school bus from GL Public School overturned, resulting in the loss of six children's lives. The bus, carrying approximately 40 children, was en route to the school, despite it being declared a holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr.
The accident took place near Unhani village, leaving several others injured. It's a heart-wrenching event.
VIDEO | Several children were injured when a school bus carrying them overturned in Haryana's #Narnaul earlier today. More details are awaited.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 11, 2024
