School holiday declared in 6 districts as heavy rains lash Chennai

Intense thunderstorms lashed coastal areas in and around Chennai on Sunday night, with further storms expected over many places of Tamil Nadu today. Amidst all of this, district collectors of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Ranipet and Chengalpet declared a holiday for schools on Monday.

Due to heavy rain and rain forecast, leave is declared for all the schools in Tiruvallur district,” said a note from the district collectorate in Tiruvallur. Other district collectors also sent similar notes.The India Meteorology Department said rain would continue in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tirupathur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi districts. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Chennai and three neighbouring districts.