School Holiday Declared in Uttar Pradesh on Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony on January 22

Schools and colleges to remain closed on January 22, as the Uttar Pradesh government has declared a holiday on the occasion of the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya. According to the news agency ANI, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to declare a holiday in all educational institutions across the state on January 22, in view of the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, which will mark the installation of the idol of Lord Ram in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and several other dignitaries.

The CM has also said that liquor shops will remain closed in the state on the day.



The CM has appealed to the people of the state to celebrate the historic occasion with peace, harmony, and Covid-appropriate behavior. He has also asked the officials to ensure adequate security arrangements, traffic management, and sanitation facilities in Ayodhya and other parts of the state.