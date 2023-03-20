Schoolkid's kidnapping and murder: Villagers accused Bihta SHO of negligence

Patna March 20 In wake of the kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old in Patna's Bihta area, agitated villagers on Monday blamed the local SHO for not taking action within time.

The villagers have claimed that Raj Kishore Pundit, the father of Tushar Raj, went to Bihta police station soon after the disappearance of his son but the staff there did not register his complaint and asked him to come the next day to register the FIR.

If Bihta police had taken action in time, the boy's life could have been saved, the villagers said.

Meanwhile, the dead body of Tushar, after the post-mortem examination, reached his native village Kanhauli on Monday. A large number of villagers turned out there. They have put the dead body on Bihta-Patna NH 31 and blocked the road. They have also blocked Bihta-Sarmera road as well and demanded capital punishment for murderer Mukesh Kumar.

A large number of villagers also attacked the house of Mukesh Kumar and set it on fire.

ADGP Jitendra Singh Gangwar said: "We have constituted the team and investigated the case efficiently. Still if any loopholes come through the media or any other medium, we will take action on it."

