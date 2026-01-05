Schools in Jharkhand to remain closed till Jan 8 amid severe cold conditions

Ranchi, Jan 5 In view of the intensifying cold wave and dense fog conditions across Jharkhand, the state government has ordered the closure of all schools until January 8.

According to an official notification issued by the School Education and Literacy Department on Monday, all government, government-aided, unaided (including minority) and private schools across the state will remain closed from January 6 to January 8, 2026.

The directive applies to students from pre-nursery to Class 12, and no regular academic activities will be conducted during this period.

However, the department clarified that teachers and non-teaching staff of government schools will be required to report to their respective institutions and carry out non-academic duties as assigned.

Regarding pre-Board examinations scheduled during the closure period, the department stated that the competent authority of the concerned schools may take an appropriate decision on their conduct after assessing the prevailing weather conditions.

The decision was taken following the latest forecast issued by the Meteorological Centre in Ranchi, which warned of cold wave and ‘cold day’ conditions in several parts of the state over the next two days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that minimum temperatures may dip to around 5 degrees Celsius, particularly in districts such as Palamu, Garhwa, Chatra, Koderma, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla and Hazaribagh.

In addition to this, dense fog is likely to persist during morning hours in northern and western Jharkhand, potentially reducing visibility to between 50 and 200 metres.

Districts including Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Deoghar and Palamu are also expected to witness a further drop of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in minimum temperatures over the next 48 hours.

Weather experts have cautioned that prolonged exposure to such extreme cold conditions could adversely affect the health of young children. This has prompted the state government to take precautionary measures in the interest of the safety of the students.

The administration has also appealed to parents not to send their children out of the house unnecessarily and take all necessary precautions in view of the intense cold.

