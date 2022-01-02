Schools in Patna to remain shut till Jan 8 as cold wave grips Bihar

In view of the severe cold wave in Bihar, Patna District Magistrate on Sunday announced that all government and private schools up to class 8 will be closed till January 8.

"Due to prevalent cold weather and low temperature prevailing particularly in the morning in the district, health and life of children are at risk," the order read, issued by the Patna District Magistrate, Dr Chandra. Shekhar Singh.

"Therefore under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 do hereby prohibit the academic activities of all the private and government schools of Patna District up to 8 till January 8," the order added.

( With inputs from ANI )

