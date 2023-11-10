Schools shut, train services disrupted as heavy rains hit Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu grapples with severe weather conditions as the northeast monsoon intensifies, bringing heavy rainfall, landslides, and flooding to several parts of the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts intense rain and thundershowers in at least 12 districts on Friday.

According to India Today reports, in response to the challenging weather, authorities have declared a holiday for schools in Thiruvarur district and Karaikkal in Puducherry. The IMD's Chennai office forecasts heavy rain in areas including Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and others. Due to a landslide and fallen trees on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway track between Kallar and Coonoor sections, two services have been cancelled until November 16.

According to the report, Severe waterlogging affected cities like Madurai, Coimbatore, and Thoothukudi on Thursday. Landslides were reported near Kunjappa-Panai in Coimbatore and on the Mettupalayam highway in the Kotagiri Mettupalayam region. Schools in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Madurai, Theni, and Dindigul districts were closed. Railway officials cancelled passenger special trains (06136 and 06137) between Mettupalayam and Udagamandalam due to adverse weather conditions. The cancellations will be in effect from November 10 to November 16.

The weather forecast attributes the heavy rainfall to a cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area, strong easterly/northeasterly winds, and a low-pressure area over the east-central Arabian Sea. The situation remains challenging, with authorities closely monitoring and responding to the evolving weather conditions.