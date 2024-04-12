Scooty rider dies, children injured in road accident in Delhi

New Delhi, April 12 A scooty rider died while five people, including three children, were injured after a private school bus met with an accident in central Delhi on Friday morning, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Abhishek Jain, a resident of Brahmpuri area.

According to police, the accident occurred around 7.30 a.m near ITO, involving a bus carrying 42 children on their way to school in central Delhi.

After receiving the information, a police team from IP Estate police station rushed to the spot and the injured were shifted to the hospital where Jain was declared brought dead by the doctors.

"The bus driver failed to apply brakes in time at the ITO red light, resulting in a collision with a scooty and an auto rickshaw. Among the five injured, both the auto-rickshaw driver, Mahesh Kumar, and the bus driver, Shiv Kumar, are currently receiving treatment at LNJP hospital," said a senior police official.

"Three school children, aged between 11 and 15 years old, sustained minor injuries due to the sudden braking and jolt of the bus," said the official.

The official further said that a case under relevant sections of the IPC is being registered and further probe is going on.

