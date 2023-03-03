SCO's first International Conference, Expo on Traditional Medicine inaugurated by Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the first B2B Global Conference and Expo on Traditional Medicine under Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Guwahati on Thursday.

More than 150 delegates from 17 countries are attending this first-of-its-kind four-day international summit in Guwahati.

The Union Minister also inaugurated the B2B expo on Thursday.

The inaugural session of the SCO conference was also attended by the Union Minister of State for Ayush and Women and Child Development, Dr Mahendrabhai Munjpara; Union Minister of Health, Government of Myanmar, Dr Thet Khaing Win; Deputy Minister of Health, Government of Maldives, Safiyya Mohamed Saeed and Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha among others.

Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Our food and diet have a major role in maintaining our physical as well as mental health. Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine has led to a high focus on specific health benefits of various food items and their recipes in treating minor health issues as well as supplementing the therapies provided to treat various diseases. Millets play a major role in providing necessary minerals, fibres and other ingredients to the body in bio-available form. On India's proposal, the United Nations has declared 2023 as the 'International Year of Millet'. Since the start of the year 2023, millets according to the regional choice of people are being integrated with daily diet."

Speaking about India's commitment to the promotion of traditional medicine, Sonowal said, "Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India remains invested deeply to revive the traditional medicinal practices with a rich heritage of patient care for thousands of years. The establishment of the WHO Global Centre of Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, India is a step in this direction. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at the SCO summit at Samarkand on September 16, 2022, has remarked that India will take the initiative for a new SCO Working Group on Traditional Medicine. Our effort through this august conference and expo is another attempt to work collectively to rejuvenate the proven and rich properties of traditional medicinal practices. With your support and discussions here, we hope and believe that the results will be taken forward to further the reach of traditional medicine in the world for the betterment of humanity."

The conference was declared open on an auspicious note after the guests of honour lit the lamp.

The welcome address was given by Dr Manoj Nesari, Advisor (Ayurveda), Ministry of Ayush followed by an address by Padmashree Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush.

The delegates were addressed by the Union Health Minister of Myanmar, Dr Thet Khaing Win along with the State Minister of Health, Government of Maldives, Dr Shah Mahir.

The Union Minister of State for Ayush and Women and Child Development, Dr Munjpara Mahendra also addressed the august gathering.

The presidential address was given by the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal.

Speaking about the host city, Guwahati, Sonowal said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's vision for rejuvenation of Northeast is happening as more and more international conferences of repute are now happening beyond the major Indian cities. As Guwahati hosts this important intergovernmental conference on traditional medicine, it is likely to give a huge impetus for the traditional medicine practitioners, experts and enthusiasts of the region to further immerse themselves towards the goal of a Swastha Bharat, a vision of Modi ji."

"I am sure the people of the Northeast region have this unique opportunity to visit and experience the expo where traditional medicinal products are being displayed as well as avail the free healthcare camp held here. I also convey my best wishes to all participating delegates and request everyone to enjoy the beautiful land of Assam," he added.

The B2B Conference and Expo on Traditional Medicine under SCO is being held from March 2 to March 5, 2023, at Guwahati, Assam.

The Conference and Expo will provide an opportunity for regulators, industries and business leaders in all the SCO and partner countries to deliberate on various aspects of Traditional Medicine aspects such as products, services, education, skill development, cosmetics, Herbal extracts and further deepen the trade and friendship among each other in the area of Traditional medicine and allied field.

A total of 75 foreign officials and business delegates from 13 countries have confirmed their participation in physical mode. Official delegates from China, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan will be joining online.

The conference will witness many interesting sessions like 'Regulatory Framework for Traditional Medicine Products', with detailed presentations by Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and India.

The discussion is aimed at understanding trade patterns as well as market scenarios from Pharma and drug manufacturers' points of view.

It is also likely that the showcase of products of native importance and popularity, the opportunity for trade, and the discussion on innovation will foster an environment for deeper cooperation and economic partnerships with wider market access among the SCO countries.

India assumed the Presidency of the SCO Council of Heads of State for the year 2023 on September 17, 2022, at Samarkand in Uzbekistan.

PM Narendra Modi at the SCO summit at Samarkand has remarked that India would take the initiative for a new SCO Expert Working Group on Traditional Medicine.

The Ministry of Ayush has been working on various initiatives under the SCO mandate.

In February this year, a virtual conference of experts and practitioners of traditional medicine was organised where experts from 25 countries of SCO participated.

( With inputs from ANI )

