Scribe's address used to get finance for phone, mobikes in Lucknow

Lucknow, Jan 4 In a shocking case, unidentified miscreants got a mobile phone and two bikes financed from banks, using the address of a journalist associated with a Hindi newspaper in Lucknow.

The victim, Bhanu Shukla, recently came to know that someone had got a mobile phone financed from a bank using his residential address and started to collect details of the forgery.

Much to his surprise, he discovered that fraudsters also had got two motorcycles, including a Royal Enfield, financed using his address.

In his complaint, Shukla said he came to know that some persons were using his home address to get a house loan also sanctioned from a bank.

"I never gave consent to anyone to use my home address. The fraud is being committed in connivance with the employees of finance companies/banks who never did any physical verification of the address," he alleged.

SHO, Chowk, Kuldeep Dubey, said that an FIR has been lodged on charges of dishonesty, forgery and cheating. He said that the matter was being investigated.

