SC’s verdict on court-monitored probe in Sandeshkhali cases another slap on WB govt: BJP

Kolkata, July 8 After the Supreme Court dismissed a plea filed by the West Bengal government challenging the court-monitored CBI probe into Sandeshkhali cases, the BJP said that the verdict is another slap on state government.

“Apex court verdict is yet another slap on the face of the government who tried to protect the main accused in the Sandeshkhali cases by spending crores of taxpayers’ money,” BJP state President and Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar said.

He said that approaching the SC has become a regular practice for the state government with its unjustified pleas which are automatically rejected.

Former CPI(M) legislator from Sandeshkhali Nirapada Sardar said that when the world knows that Sheikh Shahjahan was the terror of Sandeshkhali and the principal brain behind the misdeeds why is the state government making desperate attempts to protect him by approaching the apex court.

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh said that he expects the apex court to ensure the neutrality of the central agency in carrying out the probe.

On Monday, an apex court bench presided over by Justice BR Gavai declined to interfere with the order of the Calcutta High Court directing the CBI to commence its probe in the matter after creating a special investigation team (SIT) for that purpose.

