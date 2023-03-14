Scuffle between two groups in Delhi court; cross FIRs registered

New Delhi, March 14 Two FIRs have been filed after a fight broke out inside a court here in Dwarka between two groups, an official said on Tuesday.

The video of the incident was doing rounds on social media.

In the video, two lawyers can be seen thrashing two men. After some time, other lawyers tried to intervene and control the situation.

The police said the scuffle happened inside Dwarka Court premises.

A complainant has alleged that she was assaulted by some persons in the court when she along with her brother went there for a court-related matter.

According to the police, the other party also alleged that they were assaulted by the lady and her brother. Eventually, cross FIRs have been registered.

