SE Railway denies reports that loco pilot died in Odisha train accident

Balasore (Odisha) [India], June 6 : South Eastern Railway has denied reports that a loco pilot died in the triple train accident is Balasore and said that he is stable and undergoing treatment in a hospital in Bhubaneswar.

"Some fake news is being spread regarding the death of the loco pilot. The loco pilot is stable and is undergoing treatment in Bhubaneswar," said Aditya Kumar Chaudhary, CPRO, South Eastern Railway, Balasore

"The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) team is also working at multiple locations including Kharagpur, and Balasore. They are collecting all the information...," he added further.

Further informing about CBI official's arrival at the site of crash and the assistance provided to them by railways Chaudhary said, "Forensic and CBI team is here. They are collecting the evidence and doing their investigation. While railway is providing assistance to them and all possible angles will be probed by CBI during the probe."

A 10-member CBI team reached the site of train accident on Tuesday as part of its investigations into the tragedy that took place on June 2 and resulted in death of 275 people.

The CBI is probing the accident that involved two passengers and a goods train. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Sunday said that the Railway Board had recommended a CBI probe into the tragic accident. The minister had also said that the accident occurred due to a "change in electronic interlocking".

Electronic interlocking is an arrangement of signal apparatus that facilitates safe movement of a train through an arrangement of tracks. The aim of this system is that no train gets the signal to proceed unless the route is safe. The Railways is also conducting a probe into the accident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor